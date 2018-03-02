Antelope Butte to host ‘SkiAthlon’

SHERIDAN — The Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will play host to a SkiAthlon event March 10.

Participating racers will have eight hours to complete as many laps as they can (or choose) at the recreation area. The racer with the most vertical elevation gained within eight hours wins. Ski, snowshoe or hike your way up more than 1,000 feet from base to summit.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. and end by 4 p.m. Awards will be handed out at 5 p.m.

Food and drinks will be provided for race participants and spectators in the lodge. Live music will also follow the event.

In addition to the race, there will be opportunities for sledding and tubing, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, fat bikes and more.

For more information, see the Antelope Butte Facebook page. The mountain recreation area is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and Forest Service Road 244, 59 miles west of Sheridan.