Local vendor to be immortalized on Grinnell plaza

SHERIDAN — In 2015, a group of local Muslims in Gillette pooled its money and converted a small house into a mosque. A few Gillette residents objected to the move and caused some commotion locally with the creation of the Facebook group “Stop Islam in Gillette.” The incident drew national attention as the Facebook group grew to nearly 400 members and protests against the mosque escalated into vandalism and threats. Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King called on the FBI to investigate the matter and things quieted down shortly thereafter.

But the flap drew the attention of Kathryn Schulz, a Pulitzer Prize-winning staff writer for The New Yorker, who, in investigating the group, traced the origins of Wyoming’s Muslim population back to Sheridan. Zarif Khan, who grew up along the border of Afghanistan and Pakistan, made his way — no one is sure how, exactly — to Sheridan sometime in 1907. He apprenticed briefly under a German-born tamale vendor at a shop called Louie’s and took the business over after the vendor retired. But he kept the name.

Over the years, Khan became a prominent member of the Sheridan community and earned the nickname ‘Hot Tamale Louie.’ Heather Plank, a longtime Sheridan resident, said the publication of Schulz’s article created a buzz among current and former members of the Sheridan community.

“When The New Yorker article came out, we started hearing from people all over the country who grew up here and knew [Khan],” Plank said. “One of those people was Dana Arbaugh.”

Arbaugh had recently organized a project to build a bronze statue of a peregrine falcon in front of the alumni house at his alma mater, the Air Force Academy in Milpitas, California.

Arbaugh said he was incredibly proud of the statue he had worked on in California and got the idea for a second statue in Sheridan after reading Schulz’s article. Because Arbaugh’s wife, Linda, grew up in Sheridan, Arbaugh’s wife father-in-law had been an orthodontist in Sheridan and treated Khan and his children. When Linda read the article she also recalled Khan from her childhood.

The couple were also frequent visitors to Sheridan and admired the sculptures on display throughout the city.

“This all happened, really, because I always really loved the bronze artwork in Sheridan,” Dana Arbaugh said.

Linda Arbaugh’s father, Dr. George Ewan, left her and her siblings a sizable estate, which they used to form the Ewan Foundation. Dana Arbaugh said he presented the idea of the Tamale Louie statue to the late Bob Ewan, who was the foundation president at the time, Ewan immediately remembered visiting Khan’s shop as a child and enthusiastically agreed to fund the project.

The Arbaughs reached out to Plank and Kim Love, the head of the Sheridan Public Arts committee, to facilitate things on a local level.

“We were delighted by the idea of adding a new sculpture to our downtown area, especially related to a topic like this,” Love said.

Love and Plank helped find a sculptor for the project, Jerry Smiley, who already has a couple statues on display in Sheridan.

The group in charge of the statue partnered with the Wyoming Community Foundation to accept community donations for the project, but Arbaugh said the Ewan Foundation guaranteed funds for the project, regardless of what was collected through donations.

“The reaction has been extremely positive,” Love said. “But it was really through the Arbaughs’, and the Ewan Foundation’s, generosity that allowed this to take place.”

Plank had vivid memories of Khan from her childhood. Her father was Khan’s attorney and advised Khan on his investments. Plank said though Khan never learned how to read or write in English, he became wealthy through the stock market.

But Plank said she mostly remembers the trips she would take to Khan’s shop — and his hamburgers. Despite his nickname, Plank said she preferred Khan’s hamburgers to his tamales.

“When I was a tyke, I would ride my bike to town and stop at [Louie’s] for a hamburger and a comic book,” Plank said. “It was a big deal for me — I lived seven miles from town. His hamburgers were absolutely delicious. He used some spices from home, we don’t know exactly what they were, and he did all of the butchering himself. There just wasn’t anything like them.”

Plank said she remembers Khan’s shop as a “hole in the wall” with maybe four or five seats that was always crowded.

“Everyone in town went there,” Plank said. “[Khan] was incredibly generous with everyone, from all walks of life.”

As the project moved along, Plank set up a Facebook group called Hot Tamale Louie where people could share memories and pictures of Khan and his former shop. That group became instrumental in the design of the statue.

Smiley built a maquette — a small-scale model of a sculpture — and sent it to Plank. Plank said she posted it on the Facebook page and was flooded with recollections about Khan’s appearance.

“People remembered just how long his apron was and had stories about his knife,” Plank said. “So [Smiley] kept making adjustments until everyone agreed it looked accurate.”

Love said the statue will be unveiled as part of Sheridan’s “Celebrate the Arts” festival on April 28 at the site of Khan’s old shop at the intersection of Grinnell and Main Street.