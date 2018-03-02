HOW I VOTED: Broncs share top spot with East in final rankings

SHERIDAN — Wednesday and Thursday marked the final wyopreps.com high school boys and girls basketball rankings of the regular season, voted on by media members and coaches. The Sheridan High School boys basketball team remained atop the rankings for the second consecutive week, even after a loss at Campbell County.

The Broncs, however, didn’t own the top spot by themselves. Cheyenne East joined them at No. 1.

I don’t understand four of the voters. How can you place East right alongside Sheridan after a regular season that saw the Broncs sweep the Thunderbirds, not to mention the fact that Sheridan finished with a better overall and conference record than East?

Unbelievable.

I actually voted Evanston as my final No. 1 team because the Red Devils boast a win over Sheridan and only lost once in conference. I know the East Conference remains stronger than the West Conference, but I’m not going to punish Evanston too severely for where it resides geographically. The Red Devils played the schedule in front of them and were most impressive in the way they went about traversing said schedule.

The top two teams trading places represented the only change in my boys rankings. The other three teams in my top five — East, Cheyenne Central and Campbell County — all won both of their final regular-season games.

The girls rankings saw little movement yet again this week. I still disagree with the majority of voters on which team to award the No. 1 spot as I continue to lean toward Kelly Walsh, while others view Campbell County as the best team.

The only change in my rankings — the wyopreps.com rankings didn’t budge at all — happened at the tail end where I flip-flopped Cheyenne East and Evanston after the Lady Red Devils dropped a game to the Lady Trojans.

Wyopreps

Rankings

Previous

Girls

1. Campbell County 1

2. Thunder Basin 2

3. Kelly Walsh 3

4. Cheyenne East 4

5. Evanston 5

Boys

1. Sheridan 2

1. Cheyenne East 1

3. Evanston 3

4. Cheyenne Central 4

5. Campbell County NR

Bud’s

Rankings

Previous

Girls

1. Kelly Walsh 1

2. Campbell County 2

3. Thunder Basin 3

4. Cheyenne East 5

5. Evanston 4

Boys

1. Evanston 2

2. Sheridan 1

3. Cheyenne East 3

4. Cheyenne Central 4

5. Campbell County 5