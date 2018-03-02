Denniston’s impressive first impression

Whether it’s meeting the significant other’s parents or logging your first week at a new job or the first day of high school, initial impressions are important. They likely leave a lasting memory, good or bad.

Wyoming swim head coach Dave Denniston had himself one heck of an inaugural year with the Cowboys. The first-year head coach guided the Pokes to their first conference title since 1959 — shoutout to my parents, Elaine and John, who were 1 year old.

Wyoming carved its spot atop the team podium only having one swimmer log a championship of his own. Wade Nelson touched first in the 400-yard individual medley.

UW’s Scotia Mullin recorded a couple victories in diving, as well, topping the field in both the 3-meter and platform events.

Those were the only standouts, meaning Wyoming won with depth.

UW swimmers boasted a trio of second-place finishes and a quartet of third-place finishes alongside many more top-five finishes. Every swimmer did his part. No one swam poorly and no one failed to perform under the bright lights of the conference meet.

Winning a conference title remains difficult in its own right, and doing so in the shadow of a long-time head coach makes that process more daunting.

Denniston had a tough act to follow, trying to replace Tom Johnson. The 19-year head coach was proven and seasoned and consistently challenged for the conference title himself. But he never got one. Johnson even helped Scott Usher swim his way to a seventh-place finish in the 200-meter breaststroke during the 2004 Olympics.

Denniston swiftly made a name for himself in his first year, something not often seen. In recent history, Larry Coker won a National Championship with Miami (Florida) in 2001 in his first year with the Hurricanes. Jim Harbaugh took the San Fransisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013 in his inaugural year with the team.

It’s also quite difficult to win at Wyoming in any sport, let alone swimming.

Trying to recruit talented high schoolers from bigger metropolitan areas to Laramie and accept a not-so-glamorous lifestyle isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Also, UW’s swimming facilities should be on the short list of structures in need of a facelift, and that makes an already difficult recruiting process that much harder.

You only get one chance to make a first impression. Denniston didn’t just make a great first impression, he hit a home run, and Wyoming swimming is in good hands for years to come.