Lady Broncs drop close contest to Lady Thunderbirds

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team’s season came to an end Thursday night in Laramie. The No. 6-seeded Lady Broncs fell to No. 3-seeded Cheyenne East 55-48 in a state-qualifying game during the regional tournament.

Alli Puuri paced Sheridan with 13 points in her final game as a Lady Bronc. Jordan Christensen added 12 points, and Katie Tomlinson scored 11.

East built a 19-13 lead at the end of the first quarter before stretching that advantage out to 28-19 at halftime. The Lady Thunderbirds pushed their lead out to double digits midway through the third frame, prior to settling for 42-33 lead ahead of the game’s final quarter. The Lady Broncs trimmed their deficit to as little as three, at 45-42 with just over three minutes to play, but couldn’t draw closer.

The Lady Broncs finished year one under head coach Larry Ligocki with a 7-17 overall record.

