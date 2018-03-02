State meet could come down to final race

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School indoor track and field head coach Taylor Kelting believes 15 points will separate first through fourth place come Saturday at the state meet in Gillette. In a field bunched that tightly, the meet’s last race could decide which team hoists a state championship.

At least that’s the way Sheridan’s Tymer Goss sees it.

“There’s a lot on the line,” Goss said. “It’s going to make or break a state champion, I think. It’s going to come down to the last event to win a state championship.”

The 1,600-meter relay Saturday will close the book on the 2018 indoor track and field season. The Broncs have dominated the beginning and middle chapters of that book.

Sheridan’s relay team, comprised of Goss, Matt Roma, Cody Stults and Alec Riegert, has yet to lose against Wyoming competition this season. Their manta reads, ‘Finish strong,’ And they couldn’t have embodied that any more.

“It just means give everything you have,” Stults said. “The 4×4 is a race at the end of the meet, so it’s all guts. Everyone is so tired, so it’s all about whoever has the most guts to finish strong.”

Stults and Roma didn’t compete on the relay last year. Coming into this season, Kelting knew what to expect out of Stults, due to him competing on the 1,600-meter outdoor relay team. Kelting predicted the indoor 1,600-meter relay team to contend near the top. However, the dominance displayed each and every week may have caught him a bit off guard.

“We knew with having three back that we were going to be a pretty good team,” Kelting said. “Matt Roma has stepped up. We knew Matt was very fast, and we knew he’d get better and better as he got older. He’s done a nice job for us.”

The infusion of Stults and Roma into a relay that already featured standouts in Goss and Riegert has not only produced the top dog in the state but a new school record, as well. During the Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho — in a race featuring elite runners from all across the country — Sheridan’s 1,600-meter relay team placed in the top five, establishing a new school record time of 3 minutes, 29 seconds.

The Broncs recorded that time even with a little adversity. An illness-stricken Riegert competed but was understandably not at his best. Kelting and the four tracksters believe that with a fully-healthy Reigert and steady taper-aided time drops from all four legs, they can can set an even lower school record.

“There’s no limit to how good we can be,” Riegert said.

State meet

The girls half of the state meet will also feature a cluttered leaderboard. Much like the boys, Kelting sees the girls’ title coming down to the wire.

The Lady Broncs also boast the state’s fastest 1,600-meter relay team — Kelly Moodry, Pippin Robison, Piper Carrol and McKinley Chistopherson — but in an effort to score more points, Kelting has elected to break up that relay and spread those star runners out in multiple sprint events.

Moodry, a Boise State track commit, remains as one of the favorites in whichever individual events she elects to run. She placed second in the 55-meter dash and won the 800-meter run during the Lady Broncs’ most recent meet, the Starfish Invite, this past weekend.

Kelting hopes to have multiple runners alongside Moodry in the 800-meter finals on Saturday. Sheridan also has a good chance of having multiple finalists in the 55-meter hurdles, headed by Rachel Petersburg.

Trinity Preston paces the Lady Broncs in the distance events — the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs — while Brian Gonda will look to do the same for the Broncs.

The four aforementioned boys running as the favorites in the 1,600-meter relay will also compete in a plethora of sprint events. Maxwel Myers also goes into the state meet as the one to beat in the shot put.

Marc Wodahl and Matt Willey both recorded top-three finishes in the 400-meter dash last week, while Wyatt Shaw won the 800-meter run, and all three will look to parlay those results into another strong showing at state.

All of the preliminary races and some finals will take place Friday, while the remainder of the state meet wraps up Saturday. And with so many teams vying for both boys and girls state titles, the meet could come down to the final race.