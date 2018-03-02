SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 7:13 a.m.

• Carbon monoxide leak, 600 block Kentucky Avenue, 6:17 p.m.

• RMA assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 7:33 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Saberton Street, 8:29 p.m.

• Smoke investigation, 800 block North Main Street, 8:23 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 8:39 a.m.

• Trauma, 1500 block South Mountain View Drive, 9:15 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 11:10 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:13 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:30 p.m.

• Medical, 200 block Smith Street, 2:37 p.m.

• Trauma, Kruse Creek, mile marker 1.5, 5:47 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:31 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:40 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 7 p.m.

Medical, 500 block West Works Street, 9:29 p.m.

Thursday

• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarland drive, 1:30 a.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 7:13 a.m.

• Trauma, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 8:32 a.m.

• Trauma, 1100 block West 16th Street, 8:49 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block Airport Road, 9:33 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:36 a.m.

• Trauma, 900 block Park Drive, 11:38 a.m.

• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 1:55 p.m.

• Medical, 700 block Long Drive, 3:17 p.m.

• Trauma, 500 block North Sheridan Avenue, 4:35 p.m.

• Trauma, 300 block Nighthawk Court, 6:58 p.m.

• Medical, 800 block East Works Street, 7:07 p.m.

• Medical, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 7:28 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 5:41 a.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Avoca Place, 6:29 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, East Loucks Street, 6:30 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Circle 3 Drive, 9:23 a.m.

• Snow removal, DeSmet Avenue, 9:29 a.m.

• Barking dog, South Linden Avenue, 10:28 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 10:41 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 11 a.m.

• Fraud, West Fifth Street, 11 a.m.

• Animal found, East Ninth Street, 11:34 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:54 a.m.

• Hazardous condition, Coffeen Avenue, 12:52 p.m.

• Animal found, North Main Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:23 p.m.

• Fraud, West 13th Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Mountain View, 1:52 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 2:13 p.m.

• Animal found, Sheridan Avenue, 3 p.m.

• Fraud, Broadway Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Found property, East Loucks Street, 5:07 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 5:13 p.m.

• Attempt locate, North Main Street, 6:20 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, South Tschirgi Street, 7:02 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Hill Pond Drive, 7:55 p.m.

• Threat, North Main Street, 9:10 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:43 p.m.

Thursday

• Warrant service, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:09 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:50 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West Brundage Street, 12:57 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:06 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 1:16 a.m.

• K-9 request, North Main Street, 2:01 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Welfare check, Highway 335, Big Horn, 9:41 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Highway 335, 12:39 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, West Fifth Street, 1:15 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Highway 193, mile marker 103, Banner, 4:48 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Carl Street, Ranchester, 9:26 p.m.

• Assault in progress, Coffeen Avenue, Highway 87, mile marker 27, 11:59 p.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 5:30 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:52 a.m.

• Domestic, Long Drive, 9:23 a.m.

• Animal found, Victoria Street, 9:41 a.m.

• ZPF violation, Beaver Street, 10 a.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 12:10 p.m.

• Dog at large, Timberline Drive, 12:23 p.m.

• Animal dead, Coffeen Avenue, 12:43 p.m.

• Fraud, Kailua Place, 1:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 2:30 p.m.

• Counterfeiting, North Main Street, 2:33 p.m.

• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 6:07 p.m.

• Littering, West Fifth Street, 6:55 p.m.

• Minor in possession, East Alger Avenue, 7:38 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:58 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 8:59 p.m.

• DUI, Works Street, 9:14

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 10:23 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 11:38 p.m.

Friday

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 12:50 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 2:01 a.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Marion Street, 2:38 a.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Jayson Dean Smothers, 39, Sheridan, expired registration, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Monte Marion Burke, 61, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Justin Lee Wesnitzer, 37, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Elijah Adolph Anderson, 22, Sheridan, aggravated assault/battery, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 5