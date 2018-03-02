Mateo Sebastian Vega

Mateo Sebastian Vega was born Feb. 14, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Chelsie Vega and Andres Vega Jaimes of Sheridan.

His sibling is sister Lucia.

His grandparents are Duane and Lynda Madsen of Sheridan and Teresa Jaimes de Vega of Bucaramanga, Colombia.

Katelynn Rose Harris

Katelynn Rose Harris was born Feb. 24, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Jesse Harris and Heather Whiteplume of Sheridan.

Her siblings are brother Elijah Anderson and sisters Autumn Anderson, Sienna Whiteplume, Leti Ngave and Katherynn Harris.

Her grandparents are Georgina Brown of Ethete, Dusty Whiteplume of Arapahoe and Jean and Swede Harris of Fort Washakie.

Aubrey Anna Lynne Belliveau

Aubrey Anna Lynne Belliveau was born Feb. 22, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Sean and Bonnie Belliveau of Buffalo.

Her siblings are brother Landen and sister Brynlee.

Her grandparents are Steve and Susie Bullerman of Adrian, Minnesota; Tim and Susan Moyes of Buffalo, Wyoming; and Harvey and Marion Belliveau of Gilbert, Arizona.

Nisa Grace Helms

Nisa Grace Helms was born Feb. 22, 2018, at Campbell County Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 8.5 ounces.

Nisa was welcomed by parents Rachel and Brent Helms.

Her siblings are brother Noah and sister Noelle of Gillette.

Her grandparents are Kevin and Anne Baker of Sheridan; Larry and Kathy Helms of Oneonta, Alabama; and Greg and Kathy Rodgers of Guntersville, Alabama.