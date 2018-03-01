Emergency dispatchers at heart of county

SHERIDAN – The epitome of multitasking lies in the heart of emergency response within Sheridan County — the dispatch center at the Sheridan Police Department.

Three dispatchers on duty Wednesday afternoon transitioned with ease between conversations and incoming calls. Patrol officers and office and detention staff stopped in periodically to ask for information, deliver paperwork or to sit and chat before heading out on patrol. The dispatch officers took each interruption in stride while racing one another to answer calls ringing through the system.

Sgt. Jerry Rasmussen said the hardest thing for dispatchers to learn is how to efficiently multitask. Dispatcher Dan Johnson agreed, saying people don’t typically call when they’re having a good day.

“We are prepared to take any call on the spectrum,” Johnson said.

A siren — signaling a 911 call and not just a call into the department’s regular line — moves all three dispatchers into action in one swift swivel in front of their individual six-monitor workstations. The lead dispatcher on the call calmly runs through a list of questions, starting with the address of the emergency and asking if anybody is hurt. The second and third dispatchers listen for a response and, if necessary, deploy an officer to the scene, along with Rocky Mountain Ambulance.

The dispatchers received around 17 weeks of training to help prepare them for the rush of action found in the dispatch center. The first 14 weeks provide the new hires with in-field training with a field training officer. Following a successful three-and-a-half months of field work, trainees attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy for two weeks. There they learn the basics, including how to navigate the National Crime Information Center, an expansive digital criminal data storehouse.

Dispatchers finish with a week of training on medical protocols that define proper instructions to keep a situation stable until medical first responders arrive at the scene.

The department requires dispatchers, similarly to all other law enforcement officers, to complete 24 hours of medical recertification and 20 hours of post-training every two years. Dispatchers also complete customer service training through the city and outside sources.

Those customer service skills help the dispatchers work through difficult calls, where they approach each call as an emergency until proven otherwise. Johnson said even if the dispatchers would not necessarily classify the call as an emergency, it may very well be considered an emergency from the caller’s perspective, so they treat everyone equally and with respect.

Johnson estimated 60-80 calls each day actually sent first responders and law enforcement into action.

When those difficult calls do come in, though, dispatcher Molly Diderrich said she immediately resorts to “go-mode” and focuses solely on the task at hand. When that call is completed, Diderrich forgets about the call and allows the tough moments to slide from her memory. Johnson and the third member of the team, Kat Hersman, both added they appreciated talking through difficult or abnormal calls with their teammates in the room.

The support from the team of dispatchers, as well as encouragement and recognition from patrol officers and other coworkers helps the “invisible link” feel appreciated and noticed.

“The public forgets we exist,” Hersman said. “…our guys appreciate us and are good about telling us.”

All three expressed a love for their jobs as dispatchers in serving each other, the patrol officers, first responders and their community. The teamwork and training help get the dispatchers through every 12-hour shift and all calls, good or bad.