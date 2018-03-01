FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:15 p.m.

• Gas line break, 300 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:53 p.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block West Works Street, 9:30 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:15 a.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Chad Michael David, 27, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Grant Aaron Murphey, 38, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jennifer Hickman, 38, Billings, Montana, check fraud less than $500, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dustin William Duncan, 23, Billings, Montana, possession of controlled substance in plant form less than 3 oz., check fraud less than $500, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Timothy Scott Ronne, 58, Fargo, North Dakota, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 67

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 0

By |March 1st, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS