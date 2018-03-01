SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:15 p.m.

• Gas line break, 300 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:53 p.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block West Works Street, 9:30 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:15 a.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Chad Michael David, 27, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Grant Aaron Murphey, 38, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jennifer Hickman, 38, Billings, Montana, check fraud less than $500, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dustin William Duncan, 23, Billings, Montana, possession of controlled substance in plant form less than 3 oz., check fraud less than $500, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Timothy Scott Ronne, 58, Fargo, North Dakota, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 67

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 0