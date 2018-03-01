SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:15 p.m.
• Gas line break, 300 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:53 p.m.
• RMA assist, 500 block West Works Street, 9:30 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:15 a.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Chad Michael David, 27, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Grant Aaron Murphey, 38, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jennifer Hickman, 38, Billings, Montana, check fraud less than $500, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dustin William Duncan, 23, Billings, Montana, possession of controlled substance in plant form less than 3 oz., check fraud less than $500, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Timothy Scott Ronne, 58, Fargo, North Dakota, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 67
Female inmate count: 20
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6
Number of releases for the previous day: 0