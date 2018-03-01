FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Jentel Presents to feature artists in residence

SHERIDAN — The next round of Jentel Presents will begin Tuesday at SAGE Community Arts.

The monthly event, which is set for 5:30-7 p.m., allows community members to meet and interact with the artists participating in the Jentel Artist Residency Program.

This month’s presenters include painter/printmaker Kristi Arnold of Elmhurst, New York; Michael Caines of Brooklyn, New York; poet Benjamin Gucciardi, Berkley, California; installation artist Leslie Shellow of Baltimore, Maryland; creative nonfiction writer Helen Betya Rubinstein of Raleigh, North Carolina; and photographer Ryan Frank in Brooklyn, New York.

For more information on the artist residency program, see www.jentelarts.org.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.

 

