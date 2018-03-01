Sheridan College to host SCSO outreach

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson and other Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the Thorne-Rider Campus Center March 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. SCSO wants to hear from Sheridan area residents, answer any questions regarding law enforcement and get to know those they serve a little better. Refreshments will be provided during the event.

The event will be held on the lower level on the west side of the building in conference area 008. Parking will be available in Lot G next to the softball complex.

The campus map is available at www.sheridancounty.com and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to help those that are not familiar with the center.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.