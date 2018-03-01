Brookdale Sugarland Ridge to host Business Before Hours

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will continue its new networking event March 7.

The program, Business Before Hours, aims to help promote member businesses and provide opportunities for members to connect. Just like Business After Hours, a different business or organization will host the event, providing morning refreshments and offering information about the business.

Business Before Hours will be held the first Wednesday of every month from 7:30-9 a.m. This month, the event will take place at Brookdale Sugarland Ridge, located at 1551 Sugarland Drive.

For additional information, contact the Chamber at (307) 672-2485.