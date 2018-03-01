SAGE to offer class with Randy Stout

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will offer a sketching and painting class with Randy Stout beginning March 8.

The 10-week class will meet Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at SAGE. The cost is $130 for members and $150 for nonmembers.

Students will explore various mediums including pencil, pen and watercolor. They will also try an assortment of papers and sketchbooks. Class participants will learn simple and effective methods to increase their artistic skills.

For additional information, contact SAGE Community Arts at sageinfo@qwestoffice.net or (307) 674-1970. SAGE is located at 21 W. Brundage St.