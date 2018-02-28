$5,000 bond returned in Thums case

SHERIDAN — The man who posted bond for convicted felon Matthew Thums asked the court for his money back following sentencing in one of two cases going through court in Sheridan.

Chad Kordus posted the initial bond for Thums, who pleaded guilty to voyeurism during a change of plea hearing and was sentenced Feb. 1 in 4th Judicial District Court. Kordus, a close friend of Thums and former roommate, posted the $5,000 with the intent to follow through with the bond conditions set forth at the posting.

Court documents said Thums recorded a juvenile in the bathroom March 26, 2016. A Wyoming Game and Fish Department employee came across the video while searching Thums’ cellphone for evidence to support the 13 counts related to hunting violations from 2014 to 2016 currently against Thums in Sheridan County Circuit Court.

Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett asked the court to not grant the motion to return bond to Kordus on the basis that Kordus did not properly inform law enforcement that Thums was violating his bond conditions by spending time with a 17-year-old girl. Later in the hearing it was discovered that Kordus did call the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, not for the bond violation but for a domestic dispute involving Thums.

Bennett filed a motion for forfeiture of bond after the call, and the forfeiture remained in effect following Thums’ sentencing.

Bennett said courts set bonds to help avoid flight risks and risks to the community. She said bonds should mean something in the court and Kordus should have known the conditions of bond when posting.

Kordus said the court did not notify him of the bond or revocation hearings and when he called the clerk of district court, Nickie Arney, she said nothing could be done regarding bond until after sentencing. He asked to file the motion to return his posted bond money shortly after Thums’ sentencing.

Judge John Fenn said the bond is not intended to punish Kordus. He said while he did not disagree with most of Bennett’s argument, because Kordus was the reporting party when Thums’ bond was revoked, he agreed to return the $5,000 to Kordus.