Mayhew sentenced 28 to 35 years in prison

SHERIDAN — A prolonged hearing for convicted sexual assault perpetrator William Mayhew ended in the 75-year-old man receiving a 28- to 35-year prison sentence Tuesday.

Mayhew spent nearly two hours speaking on his behalf at the sentencing hearing. A 12-person jury found Mayhew guilty Jan. 10 on four counts of sexual assault in the third degree, amended from the initial five counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree.

During the three-day trial between Jan. 8 and Jan. 10, Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Darci Phillips reiterated that Mayhew served as a man of manipulation. Mayhew sustained that he could not remember the events surrounding the incidents for which he faced trial.

Phillips put three witnesses on the stand during the Feb. 27 sentencing hearing: Mayhew’s probation and parole officer who completed the presentence investigation report, lead investigator Sgt. Dan Keller of the Sheridan Police Department and a victim whose testimony during trial served as 404b evidence — where the facts presented cannot be used to determine whether the charged acts took place.

Keller said in speaking with the victims, he did not record the interviews. Although recording interviews with SPD is a normal practice, Keller felt that recording the interviews might have jeopardized the victims’ trust. He assured that the victims’ separate stories corroborated each other.

Two victims of the convicted crimes made statements to the court at sentencing, both asking the court to impose the maximum sentence on Mayhew.

Phillips also asked the court to impose the maximum sentence. Defense attorney Erin Wardell asked the court to suspend the maximum sentence and instead impose probation on the man.

During sentencing, Mayhew accused Phillips of jury tampering and asked — without a proper motion filed by Wardell — to consider the facts he presented as means for a mistrial. Mayhew said Phillips spoke with jury members during the trial discussing how to consider evidence presented.

Mayhew said one of the victims lied about abuse and that the victim wrote an apology letter a year after the alleged incident occurred.

Later, Mayhew said he took full accountability for all the decisions he made during the mid-1990s and remained willing to do whatever he must to recover what he lost.

A letter written by Mayhew’s wife, Joann, addressed to the court was not considered by the court during sentencing. Presiding judge John Fenn also denied Phillips the opportunity to play an audio clip from a recorded phone conversation between William and Joann Mayhew while William Mayhew was incarcerated at the Sheridan County Detention Center.

Mayhew asked the court to give him an opportunity to finish his life in Sheridan, a city he said he loves and that he said has the proper resources for his recovery.

Fenn sentenced Mayhew four to five years for count one and 12 to 15 years for count two, to run concurrently with one another. For count three, the court sentenced Mayhew to a 12- to 15-year sentence to run consecutive to counts one and two, and a four- to five-year sentence for count five to run consecutive to count three. The total time came to a minimum 28 years and maximum 35 years of possible prison time. The court credited Mayhew with his 237 days of time served.