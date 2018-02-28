Word is, the flu has been making its unwelcome rounds. Took it’s time, but people are dropping like flies all over town.

This was the first year I have ever gotten the flu shot. I have a small aversion to needles. I will put off getting blood work by as little as 15 mins if I can. Every minute I can stave off the needle is a minute well spent.

But, alas, you tend to put your newborn son ahead of your silly phobias and in I went to get my shot — at Safeway of all places. Turns out there is a nice room next to the pharmacy. Little wait, free and you get a nice discount coupon on your next grocery visit. Right up this food column writer’s alley.

If you didn’t get the shot this year, the last thing you want to do when you have the bug is anything, really. But Campbell’s can’t hold a candle to homemade chicken noodle soup. The soup probably has some sort of medical advantage, but it really comes down to the placebo effect.

Going back to your childhood, staying home sick, snuggling in with your favorite blanket, soup and movie just seemed to get you better in record time. Maybe it just makes you forget you’re in flu agony.

Full disclosure, I’m a rosemary and thyme addict. My chicken noodle soup is just loaded with it to my wife’s dismay. After a few spoonfuls, I asked her what she would change. I got a pretty straight-forward answer.

“It’s good… I wouldn’t have put so much rosemary in it,” she said. “I mean, It’s really good and the Rosemary didn’t ruin it, but i would have put less in.”

I put 3 sprigs in; you may want to bump it down to 1 or leave it out. Your call. In any case, I hope this soup lets you forget your agony and helps you get better faster.

Homemade chicken noodle soup

2 large chicken breasts

1-1/4 teaspoons pepper, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

10 cups chicken bone broth

4 celery ribs, chopped

4 medium carrots, chopped

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1 package fresh linguine

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 sprig rosemary

1. Pat chicken dry with paper towels; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon pepper and salt. In a frying pan, heat half the oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook thoroughly. I cut the breasts in half. It cuts down on the cooking time and I get twice as much sear surface. Win/win. Set aside.

2. Add onion to stockpot with the other half of the oil; cook and stir over medium-high heat until tender, 4-5 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add broth, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Bring to a boil. Add celery, carrots, bay leaves and thyme. Reduce heat; simmer covered for 25-30 minutes.

3. Cut the chicken into small pieces, add to the soup and remove from heat. Add noodles and rosemary; let stand, covered, until noodles are tender, 8-10 minutes.

4. Stir in parsley and lemon juice. Adjust seasoning with salt and remaining 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Remove bay leaves and rosemary bundle.

5. Enjoy!