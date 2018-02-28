Archaeological Society to gather Thursday

SHERIDAN — The local chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will gather Thursday at the Holiday Inn.

Dinner and a business meeting start at 6 p.m. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. Those interested may join for dinner or just the speaker.

This month, Spencer Morris will discuss the June 17, 1876, Battle of the Rosebud/Battle Where the Sister Saved Her Brother, and the days leading up to and after the battle.

Morris is a park ranger for Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. He is stationed at Tongue River Reservoir and Rosebud Battlefield State Parks in Decker, Montana. Morris has been in this position for 12 years. Spencer is a fifth-generation Sheridan native and has a passion for the history in and around the Sheridan area.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.