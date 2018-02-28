SC to offer Demo Day, registration required

SHERIDAN — On Wednesday, April 4, high school juniors, seniors and home-schooled students at the junior or senior level are invited to Sheridan College for Demo Day.

The free event will give students the chance to experience career and technical programs firsthand with a tour of the Technical Education Center, student and faculty demonstrations and hands-on activities in welding, diesel technology, machining, construction, computer sciences and culinary arts.

Lunch will be provided to all participants at no charge in the campus cafeteria.

This event is free to students, teachers and counselors, but all participants must register by Friday.

To register, contact Misty Bateman at mbateman@sheridan.edu or (307) 675-0787 by Friday, March 2. For each student participant, please provide their full name, mailing address, email address, phone number, high school attending, current grade and graduation year.