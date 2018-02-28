FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block Warren Avenue, 1:42

• RMA assist, 700 block West 10th Street, 2:41 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 6:32 p.m.

• Building fire, 800 block North Main Street, 8:35 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Structure fire, 800 block North Main Street, 8:38 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, 1900 block Frackleton Street, 2:28 a.m.

• Trauma, 50 block West 13th Street, 2:55 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 5:03 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block East Heald Street, 5:17 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:35 a.m.

• Trauma, 1500 block Mydland Road, 11:03 a.m.

• Trauma, 600 block Dayton Street, Ranchester,

• Medical, 1000 block West 16th Street, 11:54 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block Warren Avenue, 1:31 p.m.

• Medical, 700 block West 10th Street, 2:39 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:18 p.m.

• Medical, 1100 block East College Avenue, 3:48 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:27 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 7:41 p.m.

• Fire standby, 800 block North Main Street, 8:39 p.m.

• Medical, Big Goose Road, mile marker 5, 10:22 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Parking complaint, Mandel Street, 1:41 p.m.

• Snow removal, Yonkee Avenue, 1:43 p.m.

• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:46 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Main Street, 1:46 p.m.

• DUS, North Main Street, 1:50 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 2:23 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 2:34 p.m.

• Fraud, West Fifth Street, 2:43 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Long Drive, 2:48 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Exeter Avenue, 3:24 p.m.

• Parking complaint, First Avenue West, 4:10 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Ridge Road, 4:40 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West Loucks Street, 4:45 p.m.

• Traffic stop, Pioneer Road, 4:53 p.m.

• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 5:40 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 6:45 p.m.

• Drug activity, West Colorado Street, 7:24 p.m.

• Structure fire, North Main Street, 8:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:56 p.m.

• Runaway, Long Drive, 9:25 p.m.

• Accident, Michael Drive, 9:44 p.m.

• Furnishing, East Brundage Lane, 11:18 p.m.

Wednesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:45 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Assist agency, Bowman Avenue, 1:30 a.m.

• Assist agency, I-90, mile marker 25, 7:26 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 331, milepost 3, 8:53 a.m.

• Welfare check, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 9:13 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Loucks Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:14 a.m.

• Intoxication, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 7:23 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Big Horn Drive and Fourth Avenue West, Ranchester, 11;09 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Susan Galinski Meyler, 48, Buffalo, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

