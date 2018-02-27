Smoke investigation at Silver Spur Cafe ongoing

SHERIDAN — Local first responders are still determining the cause of smoke coming from inside Silver Spur Cafe on the 800 block of Main Street. No injuries were reported.

A person walking out of Eagles Aerie #186 building across the street noticed smoke coming out of the cafe and reported it to first responders Feb. 27 around 8:38 p.m.

Sheridan Fire Rescue Department, Goose Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Sheridan Police Department, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Montana-Dakota Utilities all responded to the scene.

SFRD found the smoke coming from the floor of a storage room inside the Silver Spur Cafe building.

Firefighters were still in the process of determining the cause of the smoke at around 9:30 p.m.

The Silver Spur Cafe suffered a structure fire March 26, 2016, resulting in mainly smoke damage. They reopened for business after replacing the ceiling, grill and hood system, fryer and floor.

The Sheridan Press will provide updates on the progress of the investigation when available.