Home of the free: Sheridan welcomes eight new US citizens

SHERIDAN — Some came to America for a job, others for love. Seven Sheridan County residents and two from Johnson and Weston counties took the oath at the direction of Judge John Fenn to become American citizens Monday.

Fenn derives from a family of immigrants from Yugoslavia and Ukraine, so when he presides over a group of non-native residents seeking to become Americans, he sees his ancestors.

“By my ancestors coming to America for a better life, it has afforded me so many opportunities and luxuries and it means something to me,” Fenn said.

His family quickly took to the American traditions and worked to assimilate into the culture. Fenn’s wife, a third-generation Ukrainian, and her family held fast to the traditions of their home country and still celebrate Ukrainian traditions today.

Similarly, the newly sworn-in American citizens carry a mix of pride to finally be American and holding strong to the traditions of their homelands.

“They each come with their own background and challenges and issues,” Fenn said.

Gilbert Yapo, hailing from the Ivory Coast in Africa, came to further his education and career as an engineer.

“It was important for me to come to America and further my career and better my life,” Yapo said.

Yapo graduated with a bachelor’s degree in the Ivory Coast and moved to the United States in 2012. Shortly after, he graduated with his Master of Sciences in mining engineering. He later moved to Phoenix, Arizona, before making a home in Sheridan after accepting a job with the Department of Environmental Quality.

Yapo was chosen for the Diversity Visa Lottery, mandated by the U.S. Congress to address the historically low number of immigrants from certain countries. Yapo remains grateful for the program and said he believes the program is largely misrepresented in the media and how President Donald Trump described it.

“There’s a minimum education limit before you can apply,” Yapo said. “It’s not as easy or as simple as Trump portrayed on TV.”

Yapo appreciates the job with the DEQ in Sheridan, as his main reason for coming to America was to further his engineering career. The new citizen found pride in his naturalization and emphasized his desire to “be a better American” and hone in on everything the American culture has to offer.

“Growing up in Africa, we are all impressed by the American ideal, the American Dream,” Yapo said.

Kazakhstan native Anara Cooper’s pride in becoming an American developed slowly. Cooper met her husband, Todd, in 2007. He visited her country to help recruit members of a volleyball team he helped coach at Sheridan College. Todd Cooper came back to visit Anara Cooper a couple times, and eventually refused to leave the country until she went back to America with him. It took three months for Anara Cooper to make the final decision to move.

“I was really worried that things might not work out, but I thought I’d try because I really liked the guy, my husband,” Cooper said. “I decided to try and see what happens.”

She applied for and received her fiancée visa, and on Feb. 19, 2009, she stepped foot on Sheridan soil. Still, even with the kindness shown toward Anara Cooper and her 7-year-old son, she did not have that deep sense of pride for being an American.

“Before, I did not feel at home,” Cooper said. “When I started feeling like this is my country, these are my people, and when I started feeling pride when I heard the national anthem or looking at the flag and something started beating inside of me, I decided, ‘I think I’m ready.’”

Anara Cooper’s husband and son, now a junior at Sheridan High School, both proudly watched as she took the oath and said the Pledge of Allegiance for the first time as an American citizen. Cooper and Yaro joined voices of fellow Americans hailing from Germany, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, India, Mexico and Italy.

The sense of pride swelled in the new Americans as the Martin Luther Grammar School closed the naturalization ceremony Monday with a song of acceptance of those from all lands, near and far.