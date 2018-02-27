City planning commission recommends wireless communications ordinance

SHERIDAN — The city planning commission voted Monday to recommend approval of a wireless communications facilities ordinance that would update Sheridan’s zoning regulations to accommodate the installation of wireless communications equipment.

Utilities director Dan Roberts and community development director Brian Craig told the commission the new standards were designed to remove obstacles for wireless communications companies interested in installing new equipment in Sheridan while ensuring the new facilities would not compromise the city’s aesthetics.

“We recognize there is a growing need for wireless communications facilities throughout the industry, but specifically in Sheridan,” Roberts said. “Our current regulations leave us vulnerable to some potential viewshed impacts. With the new regulations, we tried to be consistent; consistent with what’s out there in the industry and consistent within our community.”

The ordinances incentivize companies to install small, unobtrusive equipment by laying out an expedited approval process for such projects. Some wireless equipment can be installed on existing structures, such as light poles, without significantly altering their appearance or dimensions, and these projects could be approved faster than larger projects under the proposed ordinance.

Bob Duchen, the co-founder of River Oaks Communications who Craig and Roberts hired as a consultant for the ordinance, explained the ordinance calls for different time frames depending on the size of a project. The city would have 60 days to approve the installation of equipment that would not significantly change an existing structure, 90 days to approve equipment that would increase the size of an existing structure and 150 days to approve projects that would require the construction of a new structure.

Duchen, who Craig and Roberts said has consulted on similar ordinances for other Wyoming cities, said the ordinance will make Sheridan hospitable to modern industry technology and protect the city’s appearance.

“This is an amalgamation of industry best practices,” Duchen said.

He added that the proposed ordinance had been reviewed by several companies in the wireless communications industry.

The ordinance will be presented to Sheridan City Council for a first reading a Monday.