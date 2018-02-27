WYO to host ‘How I Became a Pirate’

SHERIDAN — Sail off on a swashbuckling musical excursion at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Sunday at 4 p.m. as young Jeremy Jacobs joins Captain Braid Beard’s band of comical pirates and searches for the perfect spot to bury their treasure.

Jacobs finds fun and adventure on the high seas, but he soon learns that home and family are treasures you can’t find on any map.

The performance is part of the Children’s Educational and Family Series at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Tickets for the event cost $14.50 for adults, $11.50 for seniors and military and $8.50 for students. All tickets are available through the WYO box office.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.