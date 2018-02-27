FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

BHSU announces dean’s list

SHERIDAN — The Office of Academic Affairs at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota, has released the Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester. A total of 733 students maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours.

Local students were among those honored. Students that achieved a 4.0 GPA are recognized with an asterisk.

• Big Horn — Collin Powers*

• Dayton — Adaline Ostler*

• Ranchester — Eryn Aksamit

• Sheridan — Lauren Buss, Cameron Ralston*, Jamy Shassetz, Kierstin Webster, Dylan Wright

The Office of Academic Affairs at BHSU has also released the part-time Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester. A total of 159 students maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher while taking less than 12 credit hours. 

One local student, Arik Williams, earned a spot on the list. 

