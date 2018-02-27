BHSU announces dean’s list

SHERIDAN — The Office of Academic Affairs at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota, has released the Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester. A total of 733 students maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours.
Local students were among those honored. Students that achieved a 4.0 GPA are recognized with an asterisk.
• Big Horn — Collin Powers*
• Dayton — Adaline Ostler*
• Ranchester — Eryn Aksamit
• Sheridan — Lauren Buss, Cameron Ralston*, Jamy Shassetz, Kierstin Webster, Dylan Wright
The Office of Academic Affairs at BHSU has also released the part-time Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester. A total of 159 students maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher while taking less than 12 credit hours.
One local student, Arik Williams, earned a spot on the list.