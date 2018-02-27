FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Business briefs

Landon’s to host weekend workshops

SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery will offer four workshops this weekend.

Each of the sessions is free and open to the public. 

Saturday, at 1 p.m. attendees can learn how to keep indoor plants healthy and healthy with repotting, dividing, watering and other skills. At 3 p.m., Kelly Norris will offer a presentation and hands-on instruction on pruning.

Sunday, at 1 p.m., a professional landscaper will offer advice on spring garden preparation such as mulching, pruning, amending the soil and dividing certain plants. At 3 p.m., attendees can learn about beekeeping.

Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery is located at 505 College Meadows Drive.

 

Andi’s to host ‘Barista Jam’

SHERIDAN — Andi’s Coffeen and Bakery will host a “Barista Jam” Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

All are invited to come show the judges what they’ve got. Prizes will be awarded for the best latte art.

There is a $5 registration fee. Those planning to participate are asked to register at the coffee shop by March 1.

Andi’s is located at 738 Broadway St.

