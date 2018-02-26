Not-so-Open Range: Restaurant’s temporary closure impacts staff

SHERIDAN — The Historic Sheridan Inn’s partner restaurant, Open Range, recently announced a temporary close until late spring or early summer. While management tells of a short intermission, the shutdown caused long-term repercussions for laid-off employees.

The news came upon employees just as abruptly as it did for the Sheridan community.

The announcement made on Facebook garnered comments filled with questions about continuing services, disappointed reactions and hope for the business’s future.

Shock and mixed feelings set in during the meeting with staff members last week.

“[The information technology representative] came in and said that we are closed officially as of now,” former Open Range server Chelsea LaBounty said. “There was really no notice, no nothing. Everybody was really taken off guard and upset.”

LaBounty said the IT staff member received the crux of everyone’s immediate negative reactions to the closure and none of the owners were there to share information. She also relayed that the closure was due to two of the three co-owners dropping out and the restaurant not being financially stable enough to stay open.

Inn manager Brandon Titus said the closure gave the owners an opportunity to “retool” their operations and look for efficiencies before reopening.

The restaurant closure meant all current or planned catering services were cancelled. Staff advised other catering options to those who planned to utilize those services. The events hosted by the Inn will continue as scheduled, but alcohol options will be provided by an outside vendor.

LaBounty said the staff remained most upset at the abrupt news for the restaurant’s customer base.

“We weren’t able to give the community a heads up,” LaBounty said. “(Staff members suggested giving) everybody one more week so we could at least give our customers notice of what’s going on.”

LaBounty said she holds bitter feelings but hopes they will soon pass. The mother and wife serves as the breadwinner in the LaBounty household. She applied for unemployment soon after the announcement and continues to look for work anywhere in Sheridan. While searching for employment proves difficult, the redirection planned for management and staff going forward stung.

“That’s what hurt me the most,” LaBounty said. “I’ve put in a lot and sacrificed a lot of time with my family.”

She also felt like she lost her second family — a term she coined for the staff at Open Range.

“It wasn’t as much a staff as it was a family,” LaBounty said. “I didn’t feel like I just lost my job, I felt like I lost my family.”

LaBounty said the owner did reach out to her and wished her the best. She stayed on for two more events last week and declined Titus’ offer to possibly help bartend with the partner business coming in to take over for planned events. The future remained uncertain for LaBounty and the other staff members following the Feb. 19 meeting.

“As far as coming back in a couple months, that was not put out there,” LaBounty said.

Despite her and other staff members’ personal struggles through the shut down, she wished the business well for its future endeavors.

“The Sheridan Inn and the historical building itself, it deserves to be open to the public and open to tourists,” LaBounty said. “Whatever comes to their future, I wish them good luck.”

No official date for reopen has been set as uncertainty hovers around the future of Open Range.