Local legislators worried about divide between House and Senate on budget bill

SHERIDAN — With two weeks remaining in the legislative budget session, local lawmakers are concerned with the lack of progress that has been made on the session’s central purpose, a state budget for the next biennium.

“This is my sixth budget session and I don’t know if I’ve seen one as — I’d call it chaotic,” said Rep. Mike Madden, R-Buffalo. “Maybe that’s a little bit of an overstatement, but it seems like there is more friction between the Senate and the House; it seems like we have more downtime, and I think we had a preoccupation with focusing on too many bills that are not budget-related that shortens our time spent on budgetary matters.”

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, noted that budget sessions can be hectic even when things are running smoothly.

“We have to work at an incredibly accelerated pace. We only have 20 days,” Kinskey said. “It’s a multi-billion-dollar budget and we’ve got to go over it line by line, and that’s tedious but necessary.”

Kinskey said at the start of the session, Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan, who is the chairman of the Senate’s Appropriations Committee, announced that the budget being considered was “enormously complicated.” So much so, that Burns said at the end of this session the Appropriations Committee would recommend the creation of an interim committee that would explore ways to simplify and streamline future budget sessions.

But first, lawmakers would have to deal with the task at hand.

Clashing Philosophies

Both Madden and Burns said this session was complicated by fundamental differences between the House and the Senate on how the state should address its budget deficit.

Madden said he believes the House bill does a better job of locating funding for key services without draining the state’s Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, commonly referred to as the rainy-day fund. Essentially, the House plan diverts revenues that would be deposited into savings accounts, such as the Strategic Investment Planning Account, and spends them in the state’s budget.

“The savings we have are really saving our bacon this year, so I’m a big believer in savings, but not at the expense of disrupting health programs unduly or the school system,” Madden said. “My philosophy is: the better times are, the more you save; and the harder times are, the less you save.

But Burns said the Senate wants to take a more conservative approach that does not rely on revenue projections bearing out.

“What [the House] wants to do is take the money that’s in [reserve accounts] and use that to guarantee spending of money we haven’t earned yet,” Burns said. “They are spending money based on interest and dividends and capital gains that they’ll be earning this coming year. The Senate’s position is: why are you obligating money that you haven’t even earned yet?”

The Senate’s budget would require more cuts, but Burns contends it will be more sustainable than what the House is proposing.

“At the rate I’ve calculated, we’ve got about five or six years and we’ll be out of reserves. Then what do we do?” Burns said. “What I want to do is gradually reduce spending so that it matches revenue. And we can use the reserves to cushion us in the meantime until that point. Right now, we’re not cutting enough spending this biennium to do that, so I think in about five years or so we’ll be spending ourselves over a cliff.”

Burns said he believes this approach is necessary in part because the state is not generating any new revenue. Several bills were proposed at the start of the session that would have created new revenue streams, mostly by imposing new taxes, but none of them made it out of the House.

Madden, however, said he is confident the state’s economic recovery will create revenue to help it address its budget deficit.

“[The lack of new revenue] was concerning me much more three months ago,” Madden said. “One thing I’ve got to point out is, our revenue forecast is greatly improved and our revenue stream over the last 12 months was greatly improved. And looking ahead there are plenty of reasons to think it’s going to continue to improve or at least think it isn’t going to go down.”

If the House and the Senate cannot agree on a budget bill in the next two weeks, the Legislature will be called into a special session.

Possibilities for reform

With the budget still up in the air, lawmakers have not had time to consider proposals to simplify and streamline future budget sessions. One idea that has been floated, though, is to disallow the introduction of non-budget bills during budget session.

Kinskey said he is torn the on idea but believes it is worthy of consideration.

“If you go down that list (of non-budget bills), there aren’t too many that aren’t important,” Kinskey said. “Could most of them wait another year? Probably. Mine could probably wait, but because mine touch on drunk driving and education, I would hate to see it have to wait another year. Our kids are too important to wait another year, and safety is too important to wait another year.”

Either way, Madden said that budget sessions, by their nature, will be contentious.

“I’ve always learned that people get along better when money isn’t an issue,” Madden said. “In Wyoming, I’m more convinced of that.”

The Legislature will not convene on Monday as a mid-session recess. When the session resumes on Tuesday, lawmakers will have a little over two weeks to agree on a budget bill. The last date slated for this budget session is Wednesday, March 14.