Osborne wins state title, Broncs wrestling takes seventh

CASPER — Reese Osborne had more than 24 hours to wait before his championship match. That was more than enough time to envision hundreds of different scenarios, good and bad. Would the Sheridan High School freshman get too far in his own head and succumb to the pressure of wrestling for a state title?

Quite the opposite. Osborne dominated Cheyenne East’s Lucas Robinett and pinned him in the second round to win the 113-pound weight class, capping off a spectacular individual season.

“It’s hard to gauge how a kid even as talented as Reese is going to react to the big stage of a state championship,” Sheridan head coach Tyson Shatto said. “But he was very poised, relaxed and confident going into the match.”

Osborne held his four opponents scoreless throughout the tournament, a lofty goal going into the weekend.

“That’s a pretty amazing feat, for anybody,” Shatto said.

Osborne was the top finisher over the weekend for the Broncs, who took seventh as a team after finishing ninth last year. Six Broncs placed — finished in the top six — this year, the same number as last season. Last year, however, four of them were seniors. This year, Kel Tritschler was the only senior to finish in the top six.

Tritschler (138) took fifth place, the best finish of his career. He won the fifth-place match 7-0 by decision after an excellent third round in which he outscored his opponent 5-0.

“It’s just a great feeling to finally do it,” Tritschler said of finishing in the top six.

He qualified for state the previous three years but always ended up one round short. After his final match, Tritschler was shocked, exhausted and even a little upset he didn’t pin his opponent.

He wanted to break the school record for pins in a season but ended up tying it, totaling 27 pins in all.

Tritschler had to take a walk after his final match and think about his career.

“It’s crazy how it ends in minutes,” Tritschler said. “It’s a feeling I won’t forget.”

Osborne took home the state championship, but two other freshmen also had strong weekends. Hayden Crow (132) finished fifth and Hunter Goodwin (120) placed sixth, an encouraging sign for years to come.

“To get those guys to be able to wrestle at that level is great,” Shatto said. “For them to get that place early, as a freshman, tends to settle their nerves going in as upperclassmen.”

Crow, who missed about seven weeks in the middle of the season with a knee injury, has a unique pre-match routine. After weighing in, he eats a Twix bar and drinks a bottle of water.

“It’s just something I feel comfortable about I guess,” he said. “The caramel is all I need. Caramel and chocolate.”

It certainly worked out well Saturday. Crow kept his season alive with a 10-9 decision in the consolation quarterfinals, scoring a two-point takedown with about 30 seconds left. He won his fifth-place match with a strong ending as well, scoring five points in the final minute to win by decision, 9-4.

Sophomore Wesley Ndago (285) took fifth as well, securing his place with a third-round pin. Junior Drake deCastro (170) finished in sixth place.

Shatto hoped the team would finish slightly higher than seventh but didn’t have any major regrets. The team progressed extremely well throughout the season and will have five returning placers going into next season.

“We have a great group, collectively, coming back next year, and I was just excited about the way we ended it,” Shatto said. “I thought the team came together well and I think that’s going to allow us to continue to grow as a team and develop as a program.”

The young Broncs have plenty of room for growth, but with the weekend’s results, it appears they are up for the challenge.