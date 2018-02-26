Sheridan downs Northwest to seize conference crown

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College’s Ladan Ricketts couldn’t buy a bucket this past Wednesday. The Generals’ sharpshooter missed 10 of his 13 attempts from beyond the 3-point line in a loss at Casper College.

However, Ricketts didn’t lose an ounce of confidence ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwest College.

His teammates simply wouldn’t allow it.

“They always have a lot of confidence in me, and they’re always encouraging me,” Ricketts said.

A confident Ricketts made all but one of his six shots from deep as he led the No. 13 Generals to a 97-71 win over Northwest College, which clinched the regular-season Region IX North title.

Sheridan, as the top seed, will host No. 8-seeded Little Big Horn — which has yet to win a game this season — Saturday at 3 p.m. But before the Generals dig into the scout and prepare for postseason play, fourth-year head coach Matt Hammer wanted to take a moment to bask in what his team accomplished at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome this past weekend.

“Our first couple years didn’t really go as we wanted them to,” Hammer said. “We had our issues. We had our battles. I think last year’s group — the sophomores we had — they laid the ground work for it all.

“It means a lot to these guys. They work their butt off, and this coaching staff, it means a lot to them being able to work with these guys. They’re open to coaching; they’re respectful to what we are trying to tell them.

“We got a lot of season left.”

Saturday ended with a celebratory trimming of the old nets inside the golden dome, which strengthened an already special day. Ricketts, Channel Banks and Kon Anguik all received recognition prior to the contest as a part of Sophomore Day.

Ricketts stole the show with his precision from beyond the arc, but Banks had a solid game in his own right. The All-Region IX performer from last season put on one final regular-season show for Sheridan fans with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Anguik entered the game late in what marked Sheridan’s 25th win of the season.

“They each bring something different to the team,” Hammer said. “Channel is more of the vocal guy. Ladan is the guy that is going to lead by example, and Kon is 21 years old almost 22, and he’s just has a little maturity about him.

“(The entire team) meshes well together. We could tell early on this year, in the fall, that they enjoy being around each other. They like hanging out on bus trips. In the past, bus trips have been quiet. These guys have fun together, and a lot of it has to do with the sophomores.”

All five of Sheridan’s starters logged double-figure scoring efforts. AJ Bramah recorded a double-double with 14 points and 17 rebounds to go alongside six assists. Josh Bagley added 14 points and six assists, while Camron Reece returned after missing the Casper game with an injury to tally 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Generals led 45-32 at halftime, but the Trappers quickly made it a nine-point game, scoring six of the second half’s first eight points. Bramah scored the first two second-half baskets for Sheridan, and a couple treys from Ricketts ballooned the Generals’ advantage to 58-42 with 15:10 to play.

Northwest hung around, but Sheridan kept the Trappers at arm’s length, not allowing them to make back-to-back field goals until 6:13 remained in the game. The Generals pushed their lead out past 20 points as deep bench players Trace Murphey and Deone Stovall got in the scorebook late in the contest.

Sheridan never trailed as it constructed as large as a 15-point cushion during the game’s opening 20 minutes.

Final

Northwest….32 39 — 71

Sheridan….45 52 — 97

Scoring

Northwest (stats reported were not complete) — Torbert 17, Jalloh 16, Lombardy 11, Ramos 4, Owens 2, Hinze 2, J. Banks 2, Granstsaan 2

Sheridan — Ricketts 21, C. Banks 17, Bramah 14, Bagley 14, Reece 13, Sutherlin 10, Stoval 4, Murphey 2, Stewart 2

Rebounds

Northwest — 34 (Jalloh 10); Sheridan 49 (Bramah 17)

Assists

Northwest — 13 (J. Banks 3); Sheridan 22 (C. Banks, Bagley, Bramah 6)