Lady Generals can’t keep pace with Lady Trappers

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College’s women’s basketball game against Northwest College Saturday represented a microcosm of the Lady Generals’ season. Sheridan started slow, didn’t quit and found its footing just a tad bit too late.

The Lady Trappers built a double-digit first-quarter lead and rode it to a 69-50 victory inside the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

“I really liked the way we finished the game, and I really liked the way we finished the season,” Sheridan head coach Ryan Davis said.

The Lady Generals won four of their last seven games to finish with a 14-16 overall record and 7-7 mark within Region IX. Sheridan held off Gillette College for the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Region IX Tournament, meaning the Lady Generals will host the Lady Pronghorns Friday at 7:30 p.m. to begin postseason play.

Davis enjoyed how his team finished Saturday’s game. However, the start left a lot to be desired. Northwest scored 11 of the game’s first 14 points and parlayed that into a 21-7 first-quarter advantage.

The Lady Generals reverted back to some old habits and had trouble, on more than one occasion, breaking the Lady Trappers’ full-court press.

“It was surprising,” Davis said. “I thought we were past some of the silly turnovers and poor decisions. It just felt like we weren’t really locked in and ready to play the game. As soon as that happens, it can get away from you really quick.”

Sheridan had dealt with full-court pressure with poise in its previous two games against Gillette and Casper. The Lady Generals broke the press so effectively against the No. 14 Lady Thunderbirds Wednesday that Casper had to abandon the defensive strategy altogether.

Northwest also killed SC on the glass. The Lady Trappers gobbled up 50 rebounds to the Lady Generals’ 33.

Sophomore Day perhaps played a role in the slow start. Saturday marked the final regular-season game for five sophomores, and Davis elected to start all five veterans and not his normal starting five.

After a forgetful first 10 minutes for Sheridan, Northwest hit the Lady Generals with a 14-2 run to take a commanding 37-14 lead with 4:28 to play in the opening half before taking an eventual 45-21 halftime lead.

The Lady Generals cut their deficit to under 20 at 47-28 early in the third frame, but Northwest responded with a 9-2 run to thwart any comeback notion.

Saturday didn’t just put an end to five sophomores’ regular season, but it also represented Davis’ first regular-season finale as head coach at Sheridan. Davis admittedly wanted a few more wins in his inaugural season but commended his team for finishing the deal.

“I think it’s really difficult for a kid to have two coaches at the junior-college level,” Davis said. “Two different styles, and they’re two very different styles. They had basically every opportunity to say, ‘Eh too much for me. A little too difficult. Too much to learn. I’m not bought in enough,’ So on and so on, and they didn’t do that. That means a lot that they stuck this thing out.”

Ashleigh Frampton paced the Lady Generals with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Brooke Cargal added 10 points.

Final

Northwest….21 24 14 10 — 69

Sheridan……7 14 13 16 — 50

Scoring

Northwest — Marlow 15, Silva 12, Tuisavura 8, McManamen 7, Petties 6, Payne 5, Sayer 4, Creager 4, Wardell 3, Brown 2, Savage 2, McCrorey 1

Sheridan — Frampton 13, Cargal 10, Ramey 8, Solovi 7, Jex 5, Stroreshaw 4, Parttimaa 3

Rebounds

Northwest 50 (Sayer 7); Sheridan 33 (Frampton 7)

Assists

Northwest 12 (Sayer, Marlow, McManamen 3); Sheridan 8 (Keefer 3)