Sport briefs

Broncs swept by Camels

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team closed the regular season with an 89-76 loss at Campbell County Saturday. The Broncs will still enter the region tournament as the top seed, boasting a 17-6 overall record, 9-3 in conference.

Sheridan — which assured itself of a state tournament bid a couple weeks ago — will face the winner between No. 4-seeded Campbell County and No. 5-seeded Cheyenne South in the semifinals Friday at 8:30 p.m. in Laramie.

Abraham Ross paced Sheridan Saturday with 17 points. Aaron Woodward and Parker Christensen added 13 points apiece, while Sam Lecholat chipped in 10.

The Camels laid claim to a 27-21 lead after the first quarter and increased that cushion to double figures at 48-36 at halftime. The Broncs trimmed their deficit down to 10 points at 68-58 ahead of the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Lady Broncs no match

for Lady Camels

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a 70-24 loss at Campbell County Saturday. The Lady Broncs enter the region tournament with a 7-16 overall record, 3-9 in conference.

Sheridan scooped up the last spot at the region tournament in Laramie, and the No. 6-seeded Lady Broncs will battle No. 3-seeded Cheyenne East Thursday at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to the state tournament in Casper while the loser’s season will be over. Kailee Ingalls led the underwhelming scoring effort for Sheridan Saturday with eight points, while Riley Rafferty added seven.

A pair of four-point quarters had the Lady Broncs down 39-8 at halftime. Sheridan outscored the Lady Camels 13-11 during the third quarter but the end result was no longer in doubt.

Lady Rams’ season ends

in nailbiter to Lusk

BIG HORN — The Big Horn girls basketball team lost 58-53 Saturday against Lusk in the 2A East Regional Tournament in Torrington. Lusk advanced to the state tournament with the win.

Big Horn led for most of the contest, surging ahead 19-9 after the first frame. The Lady Rams led 31-24 at halftime and 40-36 after three quarters but were outscored by nine points in the final eight minutes.

Britny Hutton scored 17 points to lead the Lady Rams, and Sydney Schmidt had 12 points. The Lady Rams ended the season with a 13-12 overall record.

Rams lose close game to Upton in loser-out matchup

BIG HORN — The Big Horn boys basketball team season came to an end with a 73-62 loss Saturday against Upton in the 2A East Regional Tournament in Torrington. Upton advanced to the state tournament with the victory.

The Rams took a 20-10 lead after the first quarter, but Upton rallied to make it close at halftime, with Big Horn ahead 27-26. The third stanza was even, with the Rams taking a 42-41 lead into the deciding quarter. But Upton’s offense was too much to handle down the stretch as the Bobcats outscored the Rams 32-20 in the final eight minutes.

Quinn McCafferty led Big Horn with 14 points. Jaxon Parker scored 12 points and Carson Bates contributed 10. The Rams finished with a 13-12 record on the season.

Sheridan enjoys final

regular-season meet

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School indoor track team participated in its final tune-up before the state meet Thursday at the Starfish Meet in Gillette. Kelly Moodry stole the headlines, running 2 minutes, 15.86 seconds in the 800-meter dash to set a new school record.

Moodry also placed second in the 55-meter dash, clocking in at 7.38.

Sheridan’s Pippin Robison placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:25.51 while also helping the sprint medley — Tams Lawson, McKinley Christopherson and Piper Carroll — top the field with a time of 4:23.19.

Trinity Preston led the charge for the Sheridan distance runners, placing runner-up in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:24.79. Rachel Petersburg showcased her versatility with a second-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles (9.18) to go alongside her third-place finish in the long jump (15 feet, 6.5 inches).

Marc Wodahl paced the boys team, spearheading both the sprint medley — with Matt Willey, Matt Roma, Alec Garber — and 800-meter relays — Willey, Drew Mavrakis and Roma — that won with times of 3:46.81 and 1:36.30, respectively.

Wodahl also logged a runner-up finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.07.

Tymer Goss topped the field in the 200-meter dash, clocking in at 23.95. Alec Riegert recorded two second-place finishes, one in the 55-meter dash (6.88) and another in the 55-meter hurdles (8.1). Brian Gonda finished second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:21.16.

Max Myers’ toss of 55-05 won him the shot put, and Mavrakis placed third in the long jump with a mark of 19-04.25.

The Broncs travel back to Gillette Friday for the first day of the state meet.