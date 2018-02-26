Republican Women of Sheridan County offering scholarship

SHERIDAN — The Republican Women of Sheridan County are currently seeking applicants for their college scholarship program. One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a registered female Republican who is a Sheridan County resident and is planning to attend a junior college, college, university or vocational trade school beginning in the summer or fall session of 2018. Recipients must be at least 18 years old.

The deadline for the application is April 1.

Interested applicants should see

http://www.sheridanrepublicanwomen.com/Scholarship_Program.html for detailed information and application materials. Potential applicants may also contact an RWSC member to assist in the application process if necessary. Information concerning the application will also be available in area high school and college counseling offices. Further questions concerning the application process may be directed to Melinda Brennan at 307-763-6054.

The scholarship recipient will be announced May 10, 2018.