Bolts spoil Lady Broncs’ senior night

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School seniors wanted a memorable send-off, one they could look back on for years to come with a smile. Following Friday night’s game, however, the only thing the Lady Broncs’ eight seniors will most likely do is simply turn the page and rarely, if ever, look back.

Thunder Basin spoiled Sheridan’s final home game of the 2017-18 season as the Lady Bolts dismantled the Lady Broncs 76-45.

The result Friday may not have gone Sheridan’s way but the night remained special.

After the final buzzer, each veteran walked out onto the floor with their parents for a ceremony featuring gifts, future plans, quotes and one last standing ovation from the Lady Broncs faithful.

Sheridan head coach Larry Ligocki will always remember this group for their dedication to him in his first year as the head man.

“I tell you what, I have learned a ton and I’ve enjoyed this great, great group,” Ligocki said. “They’re really a great group of kids. They work really hard and that’s been very nice, and the parents have truly been supportive, and I certainly appreciate that.

“It’s been a great first year.”

This marked Sheridan’s second lopsided loss to Thunder Basin this season. However, unlike in the first matchup, the Lady Broncs didn’t so much struggle with the Lady Bolts’ pressure, but more so getting into offensive sets once breaking the press.

“The big thing tonight is once we got it across half court, we couldn’t get into our offense,” Ligocki said.

“Whoever watches film on this game, they’re not going to know what we run.”

Sheridan scored the game’s first bucket as the Lady Broncs created a turnover and Kaliee Ingalls turned it into points on the other end. That marked Sheridan’s first and only lead of the game.

Thunder Basin answered, scoring the next 20 points over a four-minute stretch to grab a firm hold of the contest. The Lady Bolts pressured, trapped and killed the Lady Broncs in transition points following turnovers and missed shots.

Thunder Basin achieved their first 20-point lead of the game with a 6-0 run that made it a 33-11 game with 5:35 to play in the first half. Thunder Basin remained comfortably ahead, not allowing Sheridan to score back-to-back field goals for the rest of the half, as the Lady Bolts owned a 47-23 advantage.

Thunder Basin took its foot off the gas ever so slightly during the third period, but the Lady Broncs still couldn’t manage to find any momentum. The Lady Bolts scored the third stanza’s final eight points to lead 65-33.

Sheridan played all it seniors in the final eight minutes, and Ligocki called a timeout late in the contest to give many of them a well-deserved curtain call one last time.

Ingalls and fellow senior Riley Rafferty scored eight points apiece, and Jordan Christensen led the way for Sheridan with 11 points.

The Lady Broncs close the book on the regular season Saturday at Campbell County. The Lady Camels easily dispatched of Sheridan 70-39 Feb. 1.

Final

Thunder Basin….26 21 18 11 — 76

Sheridan…………7 16 10 12 — 45

Scoring

Thunder Basin — Matigica 11, Hamlin 10, Kuntz 10, Miller 10, McGrath 9, Tarter 8, Dube 8, Geer 7, Jordan 2, Taylor 1

Sheridan — Christensen 11, Rafferty 8, Ingalls 8, Tomlinson 7, Ligocki 7, Puuri 4