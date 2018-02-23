Wine Fest tickets still available

SHERIDAN — Tickets are still available for the Downtown Sheridan Association’s annual Wine Fest.

This year, organizers are incorporating a theme — Wine to the Nines — so come dressed to impress. The annual event offers tastings of more than 100 wines and beers along with endless hors d’oeuvres. The 2018 Wine Fest will take place March 2 at the Elks Lodge, located at 45 W. Brundage St. in downtown Sheridan.

There are two ticket levels. The $75 VIP ticket includes earlier access at 5 p.m. with a more intimate experience.

These tickets are limited to 100 individuals. In addition, each vendor table will have luxury-level wines available exclusively to VIP ticket holders. The general admission ticket of $60 includes admission from 6-9 p.m.

This popular event raises funds for the Downtown Sheridan Association, which organizes the Third Thursday Street Festivals, Sheridan Farmers Market, Main Street flower baskets and the Historic District Promotions Committee.