Court settles one RENEW case, continues with second

SHERIDAN — Counsel settled a three-year-long civil lawsuit against Rehabilitation Enterprises of North Eastern Wyoming in Sheridan in 4th Judicial District Court.

The Sheridan-based company also faces a wrongful death suit with the same court.

Parents and legal guardians of a former RENEW client filed against the rehabilitation center in 2014 when they became aware that their adult son, who has Down syndrome and has lived in RENEW housing since 2001, had been repeatedly sexually molested from August 2012 to March 2013 by another RENEW client sharing a bathroom with the victim.

The bathroom was only accessible through the victim’s bedroom.

Court documents filed by the plaintiff said complaints were made by the victim’s counselor to RENEW, but the abuse did not end.

The counselor reported the issue to the Department of Family Services and RENEW then moved the victim to a different house without the consent of his legal guardians. Court documents also say RENEW concealed facts and lied about circumstances related to the plaintiff’s son being moved to another group home and said the perpetrator was known to be prone to sexual abuse of others.

Presiding Judge John Fenn encouraged the attorneys to work out mediation judges and dates on their own during a Feb. 15, 2017, hearing addressing a laundry list of motions.

The case had initially intended to continue into a pretrial conference on April 3, 2017, before heading into a jury trial.

On Oct. 2, 2017, the court dismissed the case with prejudice, directing each party to “bear their own costs of suit.”

RENEW also faces a wrongful death civil case out of 4th Judicial District Court.

The complaint, filed by wrongful death representative Laura Manuel, stated Linda Carlson died on July 12, 2015, as a result of falling two weeks earlier.

Court documents said Carlson was blind and was in the care of RENEW for 10 years at its Newcastle facility and spent the previous 11 years at RENEW’s Sheridan facility.

Fourth Judicial District Court will hold a motion hearing July 11 and scheduled the 12-person jury trial for Oct. 29, 2018, at 9 a.m.