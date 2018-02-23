House education committee approves three proposals

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming House of Representatives approved several bills Thursday, including an alternative school accountability proposal. Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, voted for the bill, which passed 47-12 and will now be sent to the Senate education committee for review next week.

Kinner is a member of the House education committee, which approved a proposal centered on school finance amendments that was sponsored by Rep. David Northrup, R-Powell, by a 7-2 vote Thursday morning. Among a variety of other things, the proposal would make potential budget cuts to K-12 education more gradual, spreading the cuts out over three years instead of all at once. The House education committee also approved two smaller proposals on the deadline for the Hathaway Scholarship and common college transcripts between Wyoming community colleges and the University of Wyoming.

All three of those proposals were moved to general file.

Thursday was the last day for bills to be reported out of House committees and considered for vote by the House. Furthermore, Friday is the last day for bills to make it out of general file, or else they will die without a vote.

Kinner said there will be a time crunch tomorrow because the House has to get through a third reading of the major budget bill proposal from the Joint Appropriations Committee. The House spent the vast majority of its time Wednesday discussing the bill for second reading and going over 61 amendments to the proposal.

If that bill again takes up most of the House’s time Friday, almost all of the other 100-plus House proposals — including the three proposals from the education committee — will die.

“That’s why, with a lot of bills, it really doesn’t make sense to bring them up during the budget session, because there’s just so much to do with the budget,” Kinner said.

Kinner said he hopes at least the education committee proposal on school finance amendments will be considered.

“We definitely need to act on that,” he said.

The House education committee will meet next on Feb. 28. That is the first day of crossover, where House committees look at approved Senate committee proposals and vice versa.