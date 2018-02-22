Letter to the editor

Time to consolidate school districts

Re: Administrative

redundancies

The superintendent of Sheridan County School District 1 has resigned. Therefore, instead of replacing the superintendent this would be the time to combine all of the fragmented school districts in Sheridan County.

Laramie County School District 1 has 13,800 students across 36 schools so the concept is feasible. By saving administrative redundancies it could free up funds to pay our teachers better and the students would be able to take advantage of the increased opportunities in Sheridan County School District 2.

Mark Porden

Ranchester