Story Branch Library to host book discussion

STORY — The Story Branch Library will host a book discussion Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

The book to be discussed is “A Farewell to Arms.” All are welcome to participate.

The Story Branch Library is located at 20 N. Piney Road in Story.

