Presentation to focus on ‘Cowboy Tales’

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host the program “Cowboy Tales on the Eaton Trail in Yellowstone” by author Don DeJarnett on Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the Inner Circle.

Howard Eaton began taking visitors on 15- and 20-day trips through Yellowstone Park in the 1880s with as many as 100 people on horseback, including all the food, tents and other requirements for “…taking a leisurely riding tour through the Park, roughing it in comfort.”

DeJarnett also spent some time as an Eaton cowboy and his program will “travel” through today’s Yellowstone, following as closely as possible Eaton’s trail, and “camping” in the same spots where Eaton and his guests spent their nights. DeJarnett will share a wonderful collection of stories about Eaton’s adventures, along with tales of the early days in the park, historic characters and their exploits.

DeJarnett was born and raised in Big Horn.

He worked for Eatons’ Ranch and attended Sheridan College. After college, he worked for The Sheridan Press, the Cody Enterprise and The Billings Gazette.

The call of the cowboy became so strong that he began making saddles, opened his own saddle shop and stayed on the edge of the cowboy life for 35 years.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.