Fire consumes Coffeen home

SHERIDAN — A structure fire on 5461 Coffeen Avenue called in just before 10 a.m. Feb. 21. The structure, home of Dan Adsit, was 100 percent involved in the interior of the home.

Adsit said he went to his woodshed to get more firewood for the fire he had just started in a wood-burning cook stove in the home. As he was outside retrieving more wood, his son, who was asleep upstairs, came running out of the home yelling, ‘The house is on fire.’

Adsit owns four cats and had not seen any of them after he and his son safely made it out of the burning home.

Sheridan Fire Rescue Department Captain Gary Harnish said when they arrived, the structure was 70 to 90 percent involved and Adsit and his son were trying to fight the fire on their own by throwing snow through the back door.

Sheridan Fire Rescue Department, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Goose Valley Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene.