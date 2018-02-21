Sheridan County commissioners approve lot rezone

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners approved a variance to rezone a piece of property east of Coutant Creek Road. The lot will be reduced from roughly 55 acres to about 35 acres and retain the possibility of future residential use.

The commissioners also approved an agenda that included recommending James M. Causey be appointed as a full-time assistant public defender and ratified two agreements between state agencies.

The first is a cooperative law enforcement plan and budget between the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and the USDA, (Forest Service Bighorn National Forest).

The commissioners also ratified the State of Wyoming Board of Commissioners Sand and Gravel Lease Renewal.