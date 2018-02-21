Council approves local business resolutions

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council approved the installation of an electronic time and temperature board, the expansion of a gas station lot and the transfer of a retail liquor license during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The first resolution will allow First Federal Bank and Trust, on Illinois Street, to install an electronic sign, measuring roughly 8 square feet, that will display the time and temperature.

The second resolution will allow the Common Cents gas station on North Main Street to expand its lot by about 3 acres to accommodate additional parking.

And the third resolution allows for the transfer of Retail Liquor License #2 from Rails, Inc. to Railroad Grill, LLC.

All three resolutions were approved unanimously by the council.

Other business:

Dr. Paul Young, the president of Sheridan College, made a presentation asking the council for a portion of the city’s revenue from the Optional One-Cent Sales Tax. Young said the college was asking for $800,000 over the next four years from the city to hire a tech instructor in its machining program and a tech instructor in its welding program. The presentation highlighted how skilled graduates can, and have, made Sheridan a more attractive destination for businesses. “There’s no other place in the state that is producing the number of graduates and the quality of graduates for jobs in high tech industries that we are,” Young said.

Bonnie Gregory, executive director of Rooted in Wyoming, updated the council on her group’s projects. Rooted in Wyoming is an all-volunteer nonprofit group that works to build school and youth gardens to educate children about agriculture and nutrition.

Public Works Director Lane Thompson updated the council on the city’s snow removal efforts after recent heavy snowfall. He said the city has received 73 inches of snow so far this year, according to the National Weather Service.

He also said the city is running out of space for snow storage, which means the removal crews will have to start trucking snow out of the city, which adds time and money to the removal process.