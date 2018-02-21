SCSD1 board addresses resignations

RANCHESTER — Near the beginning of Tuesday’s Sheridan County School District 1 board of trustees meeting, attendee Joan Cox made a comment. Cox said she was concerned about the situation surrounding Tongue River High School principal Mark Fritz’s resignation. The board officially approved Fritz’s resignation during its Jan. 16 meeting.

Cox said Fritz has a great relationship with students.

“He’s their best advocate,” she said. “A good man is being ejected from this school system and it’s not fair. I want it stopped.”

Fritz emphasized to The Press that the decision to resign was completely his and he wasn’t being forced to resign.

John Cox also commented and mentioned a party involving alcohol and drugs.

Cox said he wants the board to “figure out what’s going on; what caused the problem; what’s being done to take care of it; and what’s being done to address it in the future.”

SCSD1 board chairman Gary Reynolds said the board doesn’t know what occurred and that Cox should talk with Fritz, who may have more information.

Superintendent resignation

SCSD1 superintendent Marty Kobza recently accepted a superintendent job in Superior, Nebraska, to be closer to his parents and in-laws. Kobza was officially hired Feb.12 by the Superior School District and informed the SCSD1 board of his resignation that same night. The board officially approved the resignation at Tuesday’s meeting.

Kobza’s resignation is effective June 30, seven years after his job began with the district.

The Press previously reported that his contract ends this summer, but Kobza’s current contract runs until June 30, 2019. Because of his resignation, the contract will end one year early.

At the board’s invitation, Kobza will be involved in hiring a new TRHS principal. He said the hiring committee would like to have interviews set up by the end of the month and make a decision by spring break, which begins March 12. Reynolds said there have already been 24 applicants for the position.

For the process of hiring Kobza’s replacement, the Wyoming School Boards Association will recruit superintendent applicants and perform the initial screening process, then present the SCSD1 board with a few applicants to interview.

The SCSD1 board members last week filled out separate questionnaires describing their ideal superintendent applicant. Talking to The Press Tuesday afternoon, Reynolds said the superintendent selection will likely take place during the first two weeks of April.

Reynolds said he was slightly surprised to receive Kobza’s resignation but understood his reasoning. Reynolds was also a little surprised when Fritz announced his resignation.

Regarding Fritz’s comments about varying opinions between him and the board, Reynolds said: “Well if he told you that, that’s probably correct. I wouldn’t tell you that, because those conversations happened in executive session. But if Mark told you that, (if) he wants to go with that, that’s fine.”

Fritz said one of the topics of disagreement between him and the board was how the board handled discipline for one of two students involved in an incident where a hunting weapon was on school grounds.

According to Reynolds, one of the students made a threat toward the school and was suspended for two days. The student was also recommended for expulsion, but the student moved away before a motion for expulsion was brought to the board.

The other student, who left the hunting weapon in his vehicle, was suspended for two days. Fritz recommended that the board allow the student to return to school after the suspension. The board ultimately took a vote and approved a motion to allow the student back in school by a 3-2 vote last December, but Fritz was taken aback by how close the vote ended.

“When they’re not going to follow principal recommendations, it’s time to go,” Fritz said. “One more vote and he would’ve been expelled, and that would’ve been a tragedy, because this kid is a good kid.”

Reynolds said the vote was essentially 5-0 because the two board members who voted against the motion weren’t against the student returning to school, they were against the decision to suspend for only two days, and wanted a longer suspension.

That incident is part of the reason why the board is in the process of reviewing a revised weapons policy. Tuesday, the board tabled discussions of potential policy revisions for its March meeting.

Other business:

Kobza gave a progress report on the recently named Cowboy State Virtual Academy, an online outreach effort for home-schooled students. Kobza said it currently has five students: one who lives within SCSD1 boundary lines, one in Casper and three in Cheyenne. Of the five students, two are in high school, one is in middle school and two are in elementary school. Kobza believes the CSVA can help students and teachers and provide revenue for the school district. He said the district will generate about $10,000 per year for every full-time enrolled student in the CSVA, money that would go into the SCSD1 general fund.

New board member Clint Krumm was sworn in Tuesday evening to replace the at-large position vacated by Mary Schilling.

The next board meeting is March 20 at Big Horn High School.