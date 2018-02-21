Lady Eagles’ season ends at Moorcroft

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School girls basketball team’s season ended with a 55-36 loss in a regional play-in game Tuesday at Moorcroft. Moorcroft will face Lusk at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Torrington in the opening round of the regional tournament.

The Lady Wolves took control early and gradually pulled away for the convincing win. Moorcroft led 16-9 after the first quarter and 33-21 at halftime. Tongue River played the Lady Wolves even to start the second half and trailed 44-32 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Lady Eagles couldn’t get much going offensively in the final eight minutes of their season, only scoring four points in the quarter.

Zaveah Kobza and Holly Hutchinson each had eight points for Tongue River. The Lady Eagles finished the season with a 5-17 overall record.