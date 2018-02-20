TRHS principal, SCSD1 superintendent announce resignations

DAYTON — Tongue River High School principal Mark Fritz submitted his resignation last month to the Sheridan County School District 1 board of trustees. SCSD1 superintendent Marty Kobza also confirmed to The Press that he will resign at Tuesday’s board meeting. Fritz and Kobza will remain with the district for the next several months to finish the remainder of their contracts.

Kobza is resigning to take a superintendent job in Superior, Nebraska, and to be closer to his parents, but Fritz is leaving for other reasons.

“The school board and I just don’t see the same direction of where we’re going,” Fritz said.

SCSD1 board chairman Gary Reynolds could not be reached for comment.

Fritz emphasized the decision was his.

“I’m not in any trouble whatsoever,” Fritz said. “It was my choice to resign; it’s not like they forced me to resign or anything like that.”

According to Fritz, his resignation was finalized at last month’s board of trustees meeting Jan. 16. The board did not mention the resignation during the public portion of the meeting.

Over the past month, Fritz has interviewed at other schools in Wyoming.

Fritz said he and the board had disagreements over student discipline regarding a party where alcohol was present, illegal substances in school and a threat toward the school.

“Things I believe in and things they believe in may not be the same,” Fritz said.

At last month’s board meeting, a mother shared a comment regarding a vote the board took on whether to expel her son. She urged the board to have trust in school officials and said the fact that one vote could have changed her son’s life “was unacceptable.”

Fritz said he recommended that the board not expel the student. The board instead took a vote, ultimately voting 3-2 not to expel the student.

“When they’re not going to follow principal recommendations, it’s time to go,” Fritz said. “One more vote and he would’ve been expelled, and that would’ve been a tragedy, because this kid is a good kid.”

The SCSD1 board of trustees meets tonight at 5:30 p.m. in Ranchester.