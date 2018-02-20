Local delegation has mixed results with sponsored bills

SHERIDAN — The first week of the Legislature’s budget session was dominated by the consideration and introduction of bills, and several local representatives brought proposed legislation to the session with them.

For a bill to be formerly introduced, it must be approved by a two-thirds majority in its “House of Origin” (House bills are considered for introduction by the House of Representatives and Senate files need to be introduced by the Senate). Friday marked the deadline for bill introduction, so bills that were not considered for an introduction vote before the session adjourned last week will not move forward.

In total, roughly 150 bills were introduced in the first week, which will make for a hectic schedule. Lawmakers have until the end of this week to approve bills and send them to the other chamber.

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan

Sen. Kinskey brought three bills to the Senate for introduction, and all three passed the introduction vote.

Kinskey’s first bill would update DUI laws and allow DUI offenders to receive a restricted driver’s license as long as they are enrolled in the state’s 24/7 Sobriety Program, which is designed to rehabilitate DUI offenders without resorting to incarceration. The bill would also provide alternatives to having ignition interlock devices — which require a driver to blow into a breathalyzer to start his or her car — installed into the vehicles of DUI offenders. The bill was introduced with 29 senators voting in favor and one excused.

Kinskey’s second bill, which was unanimously approved by the Senate, would expand eligibility for Hathaway Scholarships by allowing students to qualify based on a WORKKEYS — a standardized test that evaluates workplace skills — score as well as through their GPA.

The third bill would allow school districts to determine whether a certified teacher is qualified to teach a given class or content area. It is designed to prevent teachers having to receive additional endorsements, which can prove to be costly and time consuming, to teach new classes related to their subject area. The bill was approved with 24 senators in favor, five opposed and one excused.

Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan

Sen. Burns proposed two bills for this legislative session, both of which failed their introduction votes.

Burns’ first proposed bill would have allowed nonprofit organizations to obtain resort liquor licenses, which allow lodgings to serve alcohol provided they meet standards to qualify as a “resort complex.” Resort licenses are generally more flexible than bar-and-grill licenses, because they do not require businesses to earn 60 percent of their profits from food sale.

The bill was defeated with nine senators in favor, 16 opposed, one excused and four abstaining due to conflicts of interest.

Burns also proposed a bill that would have raised the limit on the fee the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is allowed to charge for “special management” permits. As it stands, special management permits cost $15. Burns’ bill would have allowed the department to charge a fee that “does not exceed $50.”

Eighteen senators voted in favor of the bill and 11 opposed it, with one excused, but the bill did not achieve the required two-thirds approval to be introduced.

Rep. Michael Madden, R-Buffalo

Rep. Madden proposed three bills, two of which failed introduction. The other was not considered for an introduction vote.

Madden’s first bill would have applied the requirements for becoming a real estate appraiser to people looking to become county assessors. The bill was voted down with 28 representatives in favor and 30 opposed, with two excused.

The second bill would have made “child endangerment resulting in child abuse or sexual assault” a crime in Wyoming and imposed additional penalties on parents charged with child endangerment if their negligence was ruled to have led to a child being physically or sexually abused. It failed its introduction vote with 13 representatives in favor, 46 opposed and one excused.

Madden’s third bill, which was not considered for introduction, would have raised the tax on energy produced from wind sources.

Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester

Rep. Biteman submitted three bills to the House for approval; one was introduced and two were not considered.

The first bill would provide additional protections to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. If a victim is locked into a cellphone plan that is controlled by their abuser, the law would permit them to get out of the plan and keep their phone number. It would also ensure that renters who call the police to their homes because they are being abused cannot be evicted. As it stands, police being called to a residence can be grounds for an eviction.

The bill was introduced with 54 representatives in favor, and six opposed.

Biteman also proposed a bill related to free speech on college campuses that would prevent protestors or university officials from interfering with or blocking controversial speakers or events on campus. The bill also cautioned professors about sharing their personal views with students.

The bill was not considered for an introduction vote.

Biteman’s third bill, which the House also did not consider, would have removed limits on how many beds nursing homes can add to their facilities.

Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan

Rep. Jennings proposed four bills for the legislative session; one failed introduction and the other three were not considered for a vote.

His first bill would have allowed the state to acquire land from the federal government without being subject to restrictions that limit how much land the state can control.

The bill was not approved for introduction, with 33 representatives voting in favor, and 27 against.

Jennings also introduced a bill that would have authorized more contributions from certain state employees into their pensions and required that those contributions come from a reduction in the employees’ cash salaries. The House did not consider the bill.

The other two bills Jennings sponsored dealt with transparency. The first would have required that bids or proposals by state agencies be made available for public inspection on a state website and that state entities all make quarterly reports on their finances available for public inspection. The second bill would require that public records be released by state agencies within 10 business days of their receipt. Neither of these bills were considered for an introduction vote.