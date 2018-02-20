Couple honored for 71 years of marriage

SHERIDAN — A small sign sits above Howard and Joan Kunesh’s TV set.

“Improvise, Adapt and Overcome,” it reads.

No one’s life can be be boiled down to a simple phrase, but those four words are a good starting point to describe the couple’s journey.

The Kuneshes have been married for 71 years and received a certificate Feb. 1 from the Worldwide Marriage Encounter for its longest married couple project. Cynthia Purcella, one of the couple’s six children, nominated her parents.

Howard and Joan were both born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota, and grew up about a mile from each other. They attended the same high school but were a few years apart and didn’t know one another.

“My friends lived across the street from him and so I knew who he was but had never met him,” Joan Kunesh said.

Howard Kunesh served in the Army Air Corps from 1943-45 after graduating from high school and trained as a bombardier but never went overseas.

He returned home and worked at The 3M Company, then known as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, where Joan also worked.

Neither of them had a car, so they took the public streetcar to work, a remnant of a decade long since past. They worked in different departments at 3M but began talking each day to and from work. Joan said the first date was an alumni dance at their high school, and she also remembers attending her first hockey game with Howard.

After about six months of dating, they improvised and eloped to be married in Osage, Iowa, in 1947. Howard was 21, Joan 18. She will turn 90 this March.

“Holy smokes, that’s old,” she said with a laugh.

Despite the fact that Joan Kunesh will shortly join her husband as a nonagenarian, they both feel pretty healthy. Howard slowed down after breaking his hip in December but is recovering well and doing physical therapy multiple times each week. Joan Kunesh has aches and pains but hasn’t dealt with many serious health problems. They also have good family history; his mother lived to be 102 and her dad lived for 90 years.

The Kuneshes took a circuitous route before ending up in Sheridan. Howard Kunesh was a fish breeder and worked at several fish hatcheries around the country for 32 years for the Fish and Wildlife Service.

As he advanced professionally, the family moved frequently, having to constantly adapt. The Kuneshes lived in New Mexico, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota, New York, New Mexico again, Utah, Arizona, North Dakota and Saratoga, Wyoming.

Howard Kunesh retired in 1983, but the couple didn’t settle down. Joan Kunesh had been writing letters to her extended family in Scandinavia for years, promising to visit when she got the chance. Thus, the Kuneshes embarked on a three-month trip to Norway and Sweden, also stopping in Germany to visit one of their sons at a military base.

Upon returning, they moved to Mexico for about two years so Howard Kunesh could work at a hatchery in Valle de Bravo, about 80 miles outside of Mexico City.

After adapting to an entirely different country and culture, they moved back to Sheridan to officially retire in 1985. The town was a somewhat central location between their children, who live in California, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas and southern Wyoming. They had previously visited and enjoyed Sheridan when one of their daughters lived in town and appreciated the quality hospital nearby.

The ride hasn’t been totally smooth sailing, though. Tragedy struck when their oldest son died of cancer at age 26. Despite the agonizing pain, the couple remembered to improvise, adapt and overcome.

“If something doesn’t work out the way you wanted it to, you come up with another plan and you overcome it,” Joan Kunesh said. “That’s how I got through that.”

Their home is full of family photos and antique displays. A wooden fish, a gift from their grandson, hangs on the wall, near a small windmill clock. They now have 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and have a family reunion most years.

Each morning, the Kuneshes have breakfast together. Howard Kunesh usually eats oatmeal, while his wife prefers Cheerios and maybe a banana, along with a cup of coffee.

Before his hip injury, Howard Kunesh stayed busy through woodcrafting, going out to the garage for a few hours most mornings and creating items like lamp stands and cribbage boards.

Over the past few decades, Joan Kunesh has translated Norwegian letters dating back to 1909 that her father and grandfather wrote to each other after her father first moved to the United States. She writes down the English translation, then her husband — the more computer-savvy of the two — types it. The translations have filled four thick binders and counting.

They were and are a team. They always traveled together to different work sites in Mexico. They still share a double bed and smile affectionately when talking with each other.

“We enjoyed the career and we’ve also very much enjoyed our retirement,” Howard Kunesh said.

His wife said the main lesson she learned during her nearly nine decades on Earth is that people are kind, regardless of creed, class or religion.

“That’s what we discovered,” she said. “We couldn’t ask for nicer people in this world.”

Reflecting on more than seven decades together, the couple was prone to understatement.

“I married a pretty good guy,” Joan Kunesh said.

“The same goes for you,” her husband responded.

Howard and Joan Kunesh have faced trials and tribulations throughout their lives but remained strong. They improvised, adapted and overcame everything, and they did it together.