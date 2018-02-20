Letters to the editor — Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018

Refrain from eating meat

Feb. 14 marked the beginning of Lent, the 40-day period before Easter, when Christians abstain from animal foods in remembrance of Jesus’ 40 days of fasting in the wilderness.

The call to abstain from eating animals is as current as the teaching of evangelical leader Franklin Graham, yet as traditional as the Bible (Genesis 1:29). Methodist founder John Wesley, Salvation Army pioneers William and Catherine Booth, and Seventh-day Adventist Church founder Ellen G. White all followed this higher call.

A meat-free diet is not just about Christian devotion. Dozens of medical studies have linked consumption of animal products with elevated risk of heart failure, stroke, cancer and other killer diseases. A United Nations report named meat production as the largest source of greenhouse gases and water pollution. Undercover investigations have documented farm animals routinely caged, crowded, mutilated and beaten.

Today’s supermarkets are well in tune with the call to abstain from eating animals. They offer a rich array of plant-based meats, milks, cheeses, and ice creams, as well as the more traditional vegetables, fruits and grains. Entering “vegetarian” or “vegan” in your favorite search engine provides lots of meat replacement products, recipes, and transition tips.

Stronson Pruff

Sheridan

Urging county to support local project

Ramaco holds a key for the “Future of Coal” and the door is in Sheridan County.

My family and I live on our family ranch in the Tongue River Valley near the proposed Ramaco building site. After careful research, I support Ramaco’s pending light industrial rezone request for its property near the Acme I-90 Interchange. I encourage the Sheridan County Commissioners to approve Ramaco’s rezoning request.

Ramaco’s rezoning application was initially recommended by Sheridan County Planner Mark Reid. After a public hearing on Feb. 1, it was approved by the Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission 4-1. At the hearing, the towns of Ranchester and Dayton, numerous Ramaco neighbors, landowners in Tongue River Valley and many other citizens and business entities expressed support.

Ramaco’s lands are in an area that is designated on the Sheridan County Comprehensive Planning and Zoning Map as “Future Industry.” Ramaco’s proposed project will blend into the existing infrastructure in this area. The project will leverage access to Interstate 90, Highway 345 and is near the port of entry. Moreover, there is an existing, highly used BNSF train system bordering the land. The history of the area is steeped in mining, a power plant, several towns, commercial uses, trains and other development. It is easy to see why this area was zoned “Future Industry.” It has historically been used that way.

Wyoming is the highest producer of coal in the United States; 41% of the coal in our country lives here. What could be greener than a company whose plan is to utilize its own fee coal resource to research and manufacture amazing carbon products. Carbon fiber has a place on the moon and in airplanes and automobiles. It superior strength far exceeds that of any metal. It’s has application in sporting goods, missiles, helmets, and in soldiers’ personal gear. It has environmental applications as a chemical purifier and the potential for wider environment use is limitless. The range of product uses is practically endless … and to think, it all starts with a lump of coal.

Ramaco has outlined its development intentions. Once the land is rezoned, they will build a fully integrated carbon resource, research and production facility. I see clearly their vision and I see the countless and varied jobs that will benefit so many in Sheridan County.

I urge our County Commissioners to rezone the Ramaco land to I-2 on March 6.

Susan Porden

Ranchester