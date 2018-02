BIG HORN — The Big Horn City Historical Society will gather Sunday for its monthly meeting.

The gathering will begin at 1 p.m. with a carry-in potluck lunch, and a program will follow at 2 p.m.

Michael Dykhorst will give a presentation on the past mayors of Sheridan. In the last 134 years, Sheridan has had 53 mayors. Dykhorst will discuss those with Big Horn connections.

The meeting will take place at the Big Horn Woman’s Club, located at 314 S. Second St. in Big Horn.